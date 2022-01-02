Police seek witnesses after woman is assaulted in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Shrewsbury on New Year’s Eve.

The incident happened on Bage Way between 10pm and midnight when a 43-year-old female was assaulted under a bridge.

The woman suffered broken ribs during the incident.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, he has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

Officers are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 739 of 31 December.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.