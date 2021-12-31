Police investigate suspected arson incidents in Telford

Police investigating two suspected arson attacks and an incident of criminal damage in Telford say they don’t believe the incidents are linked.

Firefighters were called to Merlin Coppice in Apley at around 8.30pm on Thursday 30 December where a car fire spread to a property causing damage. Two fire appliances from Wellington and fire investigation officers along with West Mercia Police attended.

Around an hour and a half later at just before 10pm firefighters were called to Thornton Park Avenue in Muxton where another car was alight. The fire caused heat damage to a property. Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale with an operations officer and police.

A third incident of criminal damage also took place.

West Mercia Police say they are aware of local concerns regarding the three separate incidents.

Chief Inspector Helen Kinrade said “I would like to reassure the victims of these crimes and any concerned members of the community that we are thoroughly investigating each one and officers do not at this time, believe the incidents to be linked.

“We are providing and will continue to provide, support for anyone who is a victim of a crime and would ask that anybody with any information relating to these offences to please contact us on 101 or via our website.”