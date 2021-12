A man has been charged with drug offences and possession of a blade after police carried out a warrant in Dawley, Telford.

Nathaniel Miles-Webster was charged on Thursday 30 December with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, possession of knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

The 25-year-old from Birmingham was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on 31 December.