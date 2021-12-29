Government admits to making no impact assessment on closing four Shropshire ambulance stations

A Health Minister has admitted the Government made no impact assessment on closing community ambulance stations in Shropshire.

The new revelation follows four ambulance stations being closed in Shropshire. In October, community ambulance stations closed in Oswestry, Craven Arms, Bridgenorth and Market Drayton.

Government Health Minister Edward Argar admitted in a response to the Liberal Democrats’ Health Spokesperson: “No assessment has been carried out on the potential impact of the closure of community ambulance stations in rural areas.”

People in need of emergency care in the region have been left waiting hours for an ambulance to arrive. Ambulances services in North Shropshire are amongst the worst performing in the country.

Helen Morgan, the newly elected Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, reacted to the Government admission.

She said: “This feels like a kick in the teeth. It is outrageous the Government has slashed funding for local ambulance services in Shropshire without knowing the impact it will have on already dangerous waiting times.

“The Conservatives are clearly taking the people of Shropshire for granted.

“We need emergency funding to fix our local ambulance crisis. The Conservative Government has cut our local health services to the bone. Our NHS front line heroes are working tirelessly to keep us safe during this pandemic and it is time the Government had their backs.”

Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson, Daisy Cooper MP, said:

“This new Government admission is truly shocking. To close rural ambulance stations without any assessment – including four in Shropshire in one month – is a disgrace. Conservative Ministers should apologise to people in Shropshire and must urgently provide funding for local ambulance services.”

“With warnings that rising Covid rates are leading to NHS staff shortages, the government must urgently provide a guarantee that everyone will be able to access the ambulance and other urgent care services they need this Christmas.”