Firefighters called to bedroom fire in Wellington

Firefighters were called to a fire in the bedroom of a house in Wellington on Tuesday afternoon.

Two fire appliances from Wellington along with an operations officer were called to the property in Saville Close at around 3pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and covering jet to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots and positive pressure ventilation to clear the property of smoke.

The British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service also attended.