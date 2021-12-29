County’s 12-15 year olds urged to get vaccinated before new school term

Young people aged 12 to 15 years old living in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are being urged to get vaccinated ahead of going back to school in the New Year.

The call comes as that age group can now book their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as part of the mission to get people protected against the new Omicron variant.

A number of vaccination sites in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are offering the vaccine to those aged 12-15 years old, including:

Southwater Library, St Quentin Gate, Telford TF3 4JG

Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council Building, Wellington TF1 1LU

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry, SY10 7AG

The Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury SY1 1PL

Shrewsbury Fire Station, St. Michaels Street, Shrewsbury SY1 2HJ

Hodnet Fire Station, Brook Street, Hodnet TF9 3JB

Church Stretton Fire Station, 56 Sandford Ave, Church Stretton SY6 6AZ

Bridgnorth Fire Station, Innage Lane, Bridgnorth WV16 4HL

A full list of sites, including opening times, can be found on the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System’s website.

While, on Thursday 30 December, Turreff Hall in Donnington is holding a vaccine clinic offering first and second doses for young people aged 12-17 years old, between 9am-12.30pm and 2pm-4pm.

Parents and guardians are asked to accompany children aged 12-15 to clinics to ensure consent is sought.

Angie Wallace, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “This additional protection for 12-15 year olds is fantastic news for families across the local area, so please do book your child’s appointment as soon as you are able to.

“We are pulling out all the stops to get everyone who is eligible vaccinated, with more pop-up clinics and extended hours, so it is vital everyone plays their part by coming forward as soon as possible to get protected.

“I can’t think of a more convenient time to get it done than during the festive break – that way we can feel reassured that our young people will be protected once they’re back at school.”