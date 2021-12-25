5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, December 26, 2021

Homes flooded after water pipe bursts in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A number of homes have been flooded in Shrewsbury after a water main burst during the early hours of Christmas Day.

Severn Trent engineers are working on Meadow Farm Drive in Shrewsbury to replace a section of the broken pipe. Photo: Chris Pritchard
Severn Trent engineers are working on Meadow Farm Drive in Shrewsbury to replace a section of the broken pipe. Photo: Chris Pritchard

The homes in a cul-de-sac off Moston Road were left flooded with one resident saying that around six inches of water had entered their property.

The burst happened on Meadow Farm Drive at the corner of Moston Road at around 3am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended with a fire crew removing fencing to help divert water away from several properties.

Homes in the area were also left without water until around 6am when engineers restored the supply.

Meadow Farm Drive is closed to traffic whilst Severn Trent remains at the scene working to fix the burst.

Work is taking place to repair the broken pipe. Photo: Chris Pritchard
Work is taking place to repair the broken pipe. Photo: Chris Pritchard
