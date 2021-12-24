7.8 C
Three arrested as police seize drugs and cash in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Three people were arrested on Tuesday after police carried out a warrant in Telford seizing drugs and a large amount of cash.

West Mercia Police carried out the warrant in Trinity Close, Donnington, where officers found cannabis and cash worth £37,000.

Two men aged 32 and 28, along with a woman aged 27 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and money laundering.

All three have now been released under investigation.

The warrant was a joint operation carried out by Donnington SNT and Proactive CID.

It forms part of West Mercia Police’s commitment to tackle serious and organised crime in partnership with other agencies under our Protect campaign.

