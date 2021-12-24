7.8 C
Man dies following collision on A5 at Montford Bridge

By Chris Pritchard

A man has died following a collision on the A5 at Montford Bridge on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving two vehicles at around 6.30pm.

West Mercia Police says the collision involved a Microcar M-GO SXI CV hatchback and a Land Rover Evoque.

Sadly the driver of the Microcar, a man in his 60s, died in hospital.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of this incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting reference number 457 i 23122021 or visit www.westmerciapolice.uk/tua/tell-us-about/

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer to assist at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

