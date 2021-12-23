Wellington Orbit to establish kitchen garden following grant award

Wellington Orbit, an independent cinema and café in the heart of Wellington, have been awarded a grant of £1170 from Telford & Wrekin Council as part of their Climate Change fund.

The funding will help Wellington Orbit to establish a kitchen garden at the back of their premises to bring their café menu ingredients closer to home. This will also create new volunteer opportunities allowing passionate and enthusiastic gardeners to get involved to help a community business to bring more local produce to the community.

Telford & Wrekin Council launched the Climate Change Fund at the beginning of this year as part of their commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and to support the community in its efforts to achieve this goal.

- Advertisement -

Ray Hughes, a Director at Wellington Orbit said: “Since we opened in 2019, we’ve constantly been looking at ways to be more eco-friendly as climate change becomes a growing issue. The grant from Telford and Wrekin Council will allow us to continue our efforts by creating a sustainable kitchen garden which will reduce our food waste and miles whilst providing fresher delicious food options for our guests”.

The Orbit have been working with local organisations to ensure maximum benefit and efficiency from the project and are thankful for their support.

The Food department at Harper Adams University have provided advice on the appropriate design and plant selection, whilst local charity Newport Men’s Sheds have offered to help with the construction of planters alongside window/herb boxes.

Redevelopment will commence early into the New Year with a view to the first plants being planted in early Spring.

The Orbit invites expressions of interest from volunteers and volunteer groups who would be interested in helping in both the completion and maintenance of the garden.

This is an ideal opportunity for someone who may be retired or are looking for a hobby alongside their existing commitments.