9.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 23, 2021

Wellington Orbit to establish kitchen garden following grant award

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Wellington Orbit, an independent cinema and café in the heart of Wellington, have been awarded a grant of £1170 from Telford & Wrekin Council as part of their Climate Change fund.

The funding will help Wellington Orbit to establish a kitchen garden at the back of their premises to bring their café menu ingredients closer to home. This will also create new volunteer opportunities allowing passionate and enthusiastic gardeners to get involved to help a community business to bring more local produce to the community.

Telford & Wrekin Council launched the Climate Change Fund at the beginning of this year as part of their commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and to support the community in its efforts to achieve this goal.

- Advertisement -

Ray Hughes, a Director at Wellington Orbit said: “Since we opened in 2019, we’ve constantly been looking at ways to be more eco-friendly as climate change becomes a growing issue. The grant from Telford and Wrekin Council will allow us to continue our efforts by creating a sustainable kitchen garden which will reduce our food waste and miles whilst providing fresher delicious food options for our guests”.

The Orbit have been working with local organisations to ensure maximum benefit and efficiency from the project and are thankful for their support.

The Food department at Harper Adams University have provided advice on the appropriate design and plant selection, whilst local charity Newport Men’s Sheds have offered to help with the construction of planters alongside window/herb boxes.

Redevelopment will commence early into the New Year with a view to the first plants being planted in early Spring.

The Orbit invites expressions of interest from volunteers and volunteer groups who would be interested in helping in both the completion and maintenance of the garden.

This is an ideal opportunity for someone who may be retired or are looking for a hobby alongside their existing commitments.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP