Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Woman who died in Telford incident formally named

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A woman who sadly died after an incident in Telford has been formally identified.

Dorota Koziej, from Telford, died after an incident.
Dorota Koziej, from Telford, died after an incident.

47-year-old Dorota Koziej, from Telford, died after an incident in Cedar Court on Wednesday 15 December.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are ongoing to establish how she died.

Dorota’s family paid tribute to her as a beloved mother and grandmother.

“She will always be remembered as full of joy.

“She was kind and beloved mother and grandmother.

“Her death has left us in deep despair and we are utterly heartbroken that she is gone forever.”

A 35-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

Enquiries are ongoing.

