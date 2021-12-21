New look cabinet at Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Shaun Davies has announced that Councillor Kelly Middleton will be joining his cabinet from the New Year.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader at Telford & Wrekin Council

She is replacing Councillor David Wright who is stepping down so he can focus on caring responsibilities.

Councillor Middleton, whose current role as chair of the health and well-being board, was recently shortlisted in the LGiU awards for her work as a community champion. In the cabinet she will take responsibility for leisure, public health & well-being, as well as equalities and partnerships. Councillor Angela McClements will replace Councillor Middleton as chair of the health and well-being board.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Kelly into the cabinet. She will be a fantastic addition to the team. Her track record as a community councillor is second to none and this was recognised at a national level only last month. As well as her cabinet duties she will also lead on mental health which is a priority for the council as a whole. I’ve also taken the opportunity to refocus some of the cabinet briefs to make sure we are best placed to move our ambitious plans for the borough forward as effectively as possible.

“I want to put on record my deepest thanks to David Wright who has been an amazing cabinet colleague in recent years. He will of course continue to be on the side of our residents and businesses as a ward member and he leaves the cabinet with our gratitude and very best wishes.”

Councillor David Wright said:

“It’s been a real privilege to serve in the cabinet but I need to refocus my time as I have increasing caring responsibilities in my family. The turn of a New Year seems the right time to make that decision and I now want to concentrate on both serving the residents of St. Georges and supporting my family.

“I remain totally committed to being a hard working ward councillor as part of this outstanding council and remain fully supportive of our council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, and the wider cabinet as we continue to deliver our programme to protect, care and invest to create a better Telford & Wrekin.”

Councillor Kelly Middleton, incoming cabinet member for leisure, public health & well-being, as well as equalities and partnerships, added:

“I am incredibly honoured to have been asked to join the cabinet and to take on responsibilities that are so important to our residents and communities. I look forward to getting started in the New Year and to hitting the floor running as we continue to work together to create a better borough.”

Cabinet roles and responsibilities from January 2022

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport

Councillor Rae Evans, Finance, governance, customer services

Councillor Lee Carter, Neighbourhood services, regeneration and the High Street

Councillor Eileen Callear, Visitor economy, employment and skills

Councillor Paul Watling, Stronger and safer communities

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Children, young people and families

Councillor Andy Burford, Adult social care and health, integration and transformation

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Climate change, parks, green spaces, natural and historical environment and cultural services

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Leisure, public health and well-being, equalities and partnerships