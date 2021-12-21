4.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Man seriously injured following assault in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in Telford during the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened between 12.45am and 1.20am on Friday 17 December near Brown Elm car park and Southwater Way.

The man was seriously assaulted and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham with serious injuries.

- Advertisement -

Three men, 21, 19 and 18, all from Telford, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have been released on bail.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a group of three men in the area around the time of the incident, or captured them on dash cam, is asked to get in touch.

Information can be passed to police online via https://orlo.uk/tDKxW quoting incident 28 of 17 December.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP