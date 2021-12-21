Man seriously injured following assault in Telford

A man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in Telford during the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened between 12.45am and 1.20am on Friday 17 December near Brown Elm car park and Southwater Way.

The man was seriously assaulted and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham with serious injuries.

Three men, 21, 19 and 18, all from Telford, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have been released on bail.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a group of three men in the area around the time of the incident, or captured them on dash cam, is asked to get in touch.

Information can be passed to police online via https://orlo.uk/tDKxW quoting incident 28 of 17 December.