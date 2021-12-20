3.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 20, 2021

Madeley Town Council brings Christmas cheer

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Older residents in the Madeley area have been able to enjoy their annual Christmas parties thanks to the generosity of their local council.

The Anstice Christmas party

Madeley Town Council has just handed out 22 Christmas grants to community groups for the elderly who regularly meet in Madeley, Sutton Hill and Woodside, as well as residential homes.

The Mayor of Madeley Town Council, Councillor Sarah Chadwick, said: “The total amount donated was £4,692 which meant all the groups could arrange a December get-together.

“It was extra special this year as that they were unable to host anything last year due to the pandemic.”

The grants ranged from £110 to £300 and were used for Christmas lunches in local community centres, pubs and hotels. 

The organisations also arranged entertainment, a festive quiz and Christmas gifts and decorations for groups of people ranging from 15 to over 100. 

Marilyn Davies of Age UK’s Madeley Day Centre base said: “We very much appreciated the Christmas grant from Madeley Town Council. We enjoyed a lovely lunch with great entertainment thanks to your generosity.” 

The Anstice Hall in the centre of Madeley organised a party for seniors from the whole community. 

Manager Lyndy Bowden said it was fantastic to see everyone enjoying themselves.

She commented: “A big thank you for everyone involved in organising the event and thank you to Madeley Town Council for providing a grant.”

