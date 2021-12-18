Shropshire vaccine programme goes super-sized for weekend booster push

More than 20,000 vaccine jabs are up for grabs this weekend as the Covid-19 booster programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin gears up for a Super Saturday and Sunday.

Betty the Bus is making her maiden voyage in Telford this Saturday and Sunday

And anyone still waiting to come forward for their booster is being urged to act now – giving greater peace of mind as families and friends get ready to come together for their Christmas celebrations.

Already more than 25,000 people have taken up the offer in the region since the booster campaign was launched across the country on Monday. Now that number could almost double in just two days as vaccination sites continue to scale up their capacity.

“It really does promise to be a Super Saturday and a Super Sunday,” said Angie Wallace, the Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“We have more than 10,000 spaces available on each day – we’ve worked around the clock to ramp up capacity and I am so proud of all the teams who have worked so hard to achieve this.



“Now we really need the public to back us by coming forward and grabbing a jab. We would especially urge people to log on to the National Booking System and book their slot, giving them peace of mind that they will be seen. Alternatively, we have a number of walk-in clinics as well.

“Getting your jab on Super Saturday or Super Sunday means you will already have a level of protection by the time we get to Christmas – and that is so important at a time when we know people are likely to be mixing more than they usually do.”

There are certainly plenty of places to go this weekend – with community pharmacists hard at work to deliver the vaccine as well as a number of GP-led sites up and down the county.



The Telford International Centre is getting into full swing, having re-opened as a vaccination centre on Thursday, and there are also hundreds of slots at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry.



Christmas shoppers can also take a break to grab a jab, with sites at the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury and Southwater in Telford Town Centre.

A second Covid-19 vaccine bus is also being rolled out to encourage more people to get on board with having their first and second doses of their jabs closer to home.

Betty the Bus will aim to boost vaccination rates in areas where uptake is particularly low to encourage and educate people on the benefits of the jab providing easier access for people who may find it difficult to get to a designated vaccination centre. Betty will embark on her maiden voyage in Telford this Saturday and Sunday.

A full list of vaccination sites, including opening times, can be found on the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System’s website.

Angie added: “The booster jab is a vital line of defence against the Omicron variant, and we urge everyone to get it as soon as they are eligible.

“Without it, we risk a huge covid wave in January that could put our hospitals under intolerable pressure.

“We all need to come together now and get a booster shot to limit the impact so that we can enjoy a happy and healthy Christmas.



“There is no better time than Super Saturday or Super Sunday, so I’d urge people to book right now.”