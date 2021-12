Two cars caught fire following a collision on the A41 at Bletchley near Market Drayton on Friday evening.

The collision happened on the A41 northbound towards Whitchurch at just after 6.30pm and involved three vehicles.

Firefighters from Hodnet and Market Drayton were sent to the scene.

Crews extinguished the fires using hosereel jets with firefighters wearing breathing apperatus.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.