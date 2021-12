Police officers investigating the death of a woman in Telford have released a man on bail.

A 47-year-old woman from Telford died at a property in Cedar Close around 11.15pm on Wednesday 15 December.



The death is currently being treated as unexplained.



West Mercia Police says that a 35-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been bailed pending further enquiries.



Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.