Liberal Democrats win North Shropshire by-election

The Liberal Democrats have won the North Shropshire by-election, taking the seat from the Conservatives following the resignation of Owen Paterson.

Helen Morgan has won the north Shropshire by-election for the Liberal Democrats

Helen Morgan won the by-election with 17,957 votes, Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst came second with 12,032 votes and Labour’s Ben Wood was third with 3,686 votes.

The Liberal Democrats had a majority of 5,925.

The turnout was for the by-election was 38,093, 46.3%, significantly lower than the 2019 general election turnout in the constituency of 62.9%.

North Shropshire was the 58th safest Conservative seat in the country, with former Conservative MP Owen Paterson having a majority of almost 23,000 votes in 2019. This represents the second biggest majority overcome in a modern by-election, after Christchurch in 1993.

Following the result being announced, Helen Morgan MP said: “Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people.

“They have said loudly and clearly: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’.

“Your government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinised, it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated.

“Across the country, the Liberal Democrats are taking on the Conservatives and winning.”

Ed Davey said: “This result is a watershed moment in our politics and offers hope to people around the country that a brighter future is possible. Millions of people are fed up with Boris Johnson and his failure to provide leadership throughout the pandemic and last night the voters of North Shropshire spoke for all of them.

“This is the second stunning by-election victory this year for the Liberal Democrats – both in formerly safe Conservative seats. From Buckinghamshire to Shropshire, lifelong Conservatives have turned to the Liberal Democrats in their droves and sent a clear message to the Prime Minister that the party is over.

“The Liberal Democrats believe people deserve a fair deal where everyone plays by the same rules – including those in Downing Street. We will fight for that fair deal with good schools, safe streets and high-quality healthcare.”

Result in full

– Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrat) 17,957 (47.14%)

– Neil Shastri-Hurst (Conservative) 12,032 (31.59%)

– Ben Wood (Labour) 3,686 (9.68%)

– Duncan Kerr (Green) 1,738 (4.56%)

– Kirsty Walmsley (Reform) 1,427 (3.75%)

– Andrea Allen (UKIP) 378 (0.99%)

– Martin Daubney (Reclaim) 375 (0.98%)

– Howling Laud Hope (Loony) 118 (0.31%)

– Suzie Akers Smith (Independant) 95 (0.25%)

– Russell Dean (PartyParty) 90 (0.24%)

– James Elliot (Heritage) 79 (0.21%)

– Boris Been-Bunged (Rejoin) 58 (0.15%)

– Earl Jesse (FA) 57 (0.15%)

– Yolande Kenward (ND) 3 (0.01%)