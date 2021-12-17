8.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 17, 2021

Elderly pedestrian seriously injured in Church Stretton collision

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

An elderly pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision in Church Stretton yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 4.20pm on the A49 at the junction with Sandford Avenue when a silver Ford Transit van travelling northbound collided with an elderly pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham in a serious condition.

No other injuries were reported and the van was recovered from the scene.

Anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash cam is asked to contact West Mercia Police via their website quoting reference 422 of 16 December.

