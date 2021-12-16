9.7 C
Vandals damage High Ercall Village Hall’s Christmas lights

High Ercall Village Hall management committee has been left in the dark after the Hall’s Christmas decorative lights were damaged by vandals.

The lights, which were used on a light and tree display outside the Village Hall, have had their power cables cut, leaving them useless.

The Village Hall, which is managed by a group of local volunteers, relies on charitable donations for the management and maintenance of the facility.

The committee has organised a number of festive events already this year, including a sing-a-long carol evening around the village, in order to raise vital funds for the building.

New Christmas decorations had been purchased for 2021, including the now damaged lights, to help bring some festive cheer to the local community.

Ziola-Sammons said: “We’ve had so many comments from local residents about how much they loved the Christmas decorations this year.

“To come across the damage is devastating. As a close-knit community, and on top of the difficulties we’ve all faced this year, it’s really disappointing that we are now going to have to spend the Hall’s funds on replacing the lights particularly as there is vital maintenance work needed on the building to get through winter.”

The Village Hall hosts a number of public and private events throughout the year, and the Hall Committee is in the process of organising a New Year’s Eve event.

Anyone with information on the damage or would like more information in the New Year’s Eve event should contact the Village Hall Committee Facebook page.

