Two vehicle collision closes A49 at Stokesay

A collision involving two vehicles closed the A49 at Stokesay in South Shropshire this afternoon.

The collision happened in Stokesay at around 4.15pm with emergency services attending.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The A49 is closed between Stokesay and Onibury with no access to or from Whettleton or to and from Onibury to Stokesay.