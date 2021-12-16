Two rescued from house fire in Oswestry

Two people were rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out at a house in Oswestry late on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the property on York Street at just before midnight.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the fire involved the first floor of the property with crews rescuing two people.

Oxygen first aid was given by firefighters with West Midlands Ambulance Service also attending.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a covering jet and hosereel jet to extinguish the fire along with a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police also attended.