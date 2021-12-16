9.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 16, 2021

Two rescued from house fire in Oswestry

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Two people were rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out at a house in Oswestry late on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the property on York Street at just before midnight.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the fire involved the first floor of the property with crews rescuing two people.

- Advertisement -

Oxygen first aid was given by firefighters with West Midlands Ambulance Service also attending.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a covering jet and hosereel jet to extinguish the fire along with a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police also attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP