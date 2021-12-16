9.7 C
Telford Hotel extends a warm welcome to essential workers over Christmas and the New Year

By Shropshire Live

A Telford hotel is extending a warm welcome to essential workers over the Christmas and New Year period.

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort
The hotel will be making refreshments available from 3pm Christmas Eve – 9am 27 December, 3pm New Year’s Eve – 9am 2 January.

“This year, more than ever, we have appreciated what all the emergency services have done for us,” comments from Michael Stenson, General Manager at Telford Hotel & Golf Resort.

“2021 has been a trying year for all of us and, as small thank you, we are throwing open our doors over the Festive Period to anyone working in the police, ambulance or firefighting services to pop in at any time for free snacks and bottomless tea or coffee.”

“While most people get time off with their families and friends over Christmas and New Year these are traditionally busy times for anyone employed in the Emergency Services. We wanted to offer them an oasis of hospitality when they have some down time to have a bite and a warm drink and enjoy a chat with our lovely staff. We look forward to welcoming them – the more the merrier!”

Telford Hotel is managed by The QHotels Collection, who are responsible for properties under the The QHotels Collection, Doubletree by Hilton, Delta by Marriott and Accor brands.

