Shrewsbury cleaning programme is streets ahead

A successful street cleaning programme in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing in the run-up to Christmas.

Cleaning takes place on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury

The work is being funded by Shrewsbury BID and was launched in August with Castle Street and Pride Hill getting the street-cleaning treatment. This has now been expanded to include St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, Wyle Cop and High Street which have just been cleaned.

It’s all part of the BID’s commitment to improving the town centre, keeping it clean and tidy and making it more welcoming for traders, residents and visitors to Shrewsbury.

- Advertisement -

The rolling programme, carried out by Vortex Cleaning and funded through Shropshire Council’s Economic Recovery Programme, is also helping to bring back the wonderful york stone colour to some of the pavements and reinvigorate the town centre environment.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, Business Liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said: “We were very pleased with how the cleaning of town streets has gone, resulting in a lot of positive feedback.

“It’s a really worthwhile exercise and makes such a visual improvement to the town centre. Shrewsbury is somewhere we all care so much about and are extremely proud of so it’s important that we keep it looking clean and tidy.

“More areas are set to be targeted in a programme which will supplement the existing street cleaning work carried out by the council. The Vortex team are deep cleaning the pavements, removing chewing gum and generally smartening up the area.

“People will hopefully be able to see a big difference to those streets – High Street, Dogpole, Wyle Cop and St Mary’s Street – and the cleaning is also bringing out the amazing colour in areas of the town paved with beautiful Yorkstone.

“The cleanliness of pavements and streets has a big impact on the whole feel of a town, so we are pleased to see this cleaning programme continuing.

“Castle Street and Pride Hill looked fantastic after their cleaning recently, so it’s great that the rest of the town centre is now looking its best in the run-up to Christmas.”