Polling stations open for North Shropshire By-election

Polling stations have opened in the North Shropshire parliamentary constituency as eligible voters today cast their vote to select their next MP.

Fourteen candidates are standing in the election with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm today (Thursday 16 December).

The by-election was called following the resignation of Owen Paterson.

Useful information for voters

– Make sure to check your polling station location detailed on your poll card.

– You are required to wear a face covering whilst inside the polling station, unless you have a valid exemption.

– Please follow any signs and guidance from the polling station staff to adhere to social distancing – you may have to wait outside the polling station.

– Hand sanitiser will be available on entering and leaving the polling station.

– The staff at the polling station will give you a ballot paper listing the candidates you can vote for. You may be given more than one ballot paper if there is more than one election taking place in your local area on the same day.

– Take your ballot paper into a polling booth so that no one can see how you vote. Read the ballot paper carefully, it will tell you how to cast your vote. Do not write anything else on the paper or your vote may not be counted.

– Mark your ballot paper according to the instructions. Please bring your own pen or pencil with you to do this.

– If you make a mistake on your ballot paper, don’t worry – so long as you haven’t already put it in the ballot box, just let the polling station staff know and they can issue you with a replacement ballot paper.

– Fold your completed ballot paper in half, show the back to the Presiding Officer and then pop it in the ballot box – and that’s it done!