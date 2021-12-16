8.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 16, 2021

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following sudden death of woman in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the sudden death of a woman at a property in Telford last night.

West Mercia Police says that at around 11.15pm last night officers received a report concerned for the safety of a woman at a property in Cedar Close, Overdale.

Police officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended and sadly, a 47-year-old woman had died.

- Advertisement -

A 35-year-old man from Telford, who is known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The cause of the woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP