Man arrested on suspicion of murder following sudden death of woman in Telford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the sudden death of a woman at a property in Telford last night.

West Mercia Police says that at around 11.15pm last night officers received a report concerned for the safety of a woman at a property in Cedar Close, Overdale.

Police officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended and sadly, a 47-year-old woman had died.

A 35-year-old man from Telford, who is known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The cause of the woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.