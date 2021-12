Emergency services were called to a suspected chemical incident in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances from Shrewsbury and a Hazmat officer to Gains Avenue in Gains Park at around 4pm.

Fire crews liaised with West Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene.

Emergency services spent around an hour at the incident and the road was closed to traffic.

This article will be updated when further information regarding the incident is available.