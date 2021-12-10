6.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 10, 2021

Two Omicron cases confirmed in Shropshire

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have today been confirmed in Shropshire, with a small number of suspected cases also in the county. 

The UK Health Security Agency is leading the ongoing investigation with Shropshire Council working closely alongside.

Shropshire’s director of public health, Rachel Robinson, said:

“More work needs to be done to fully understand this new variant; we still do not know the full impact of the Omicron variant, but early indications show it is more transmissible so it’s important that you do follow the advice from the national or local Test and Trace teams when contacted.

“If you have any symptoms, no matter how mild, you should get a PCR test. If you do not have any symptoms and are feeling well, please carry on with twice-weekly testing at home to check for COVID-19. It is also advised you take a Lateral Flow test before entering a high risk setting. 

“The vaccine remains our best defence against Coronavirus. Whether it’s the first or second dose, or the booster if you are eligible, please take up the offer.”

