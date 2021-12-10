New Mile End roundabout opens to traffic as work continues

Motorists around Oswestry may have noticed that the new Mile End roundabout has been opened today.

Mile End roundabout in Oswestry. Photo: Shropshire Council

The length of original road to the east of Mile End roundabout (between the roundabout and the new alignment) will not re-open until the completion of the project.

This area of the road will be used to complete the final works on the project.

Shropshire Council says that work is still ongoing at the site, and are asking motorists to follow the signs and drive carefully around the roundabout at all times.

In the lead up to Christmas, the project will be busy carrying out activities such as laying new surfacing for the existing roundabout, installing further lamp columns, completing the drainage installations and undertaking landscaping works.

After Christmas, activities such as further landscaping and planting will be carried out, as well as installation of fencing and the final road signage for the project.