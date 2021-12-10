6.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 10, 2021

Four Oswestry alleyways set to be given new lease of life

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Four historic alleyways are set to be given a new lease of life thanks to Oswestry’s High Street Heritage Action Zone project.  

Clawdd Du alley in Oswestry. Photo: Shropshire Council
Clawdd Du alley in Oswestry. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Clawdd Du, Star Inn, Cae Glas Park and Herbie Roberts’ Way passages are all set to be given a major overhaul after the project secured a further £175,000 funding from Historic England.  

At Clawdd Du, a solution is being worked on for better bin storage and the Cae Glas Park alley will be given a major spruce up, becoming an extended part of the park, with planting taking place and an enhanced entrance, signposting people inside.  

- Advertisement -

The Star Inn passage will be given better security and spruced up; while Herbie Roberts’ Way will also be given a major overhaul enhancing the courtyard. 

Samantha Jones, HSHAZ project officer, said: “This is a major step forward for our alleyways project which is something we have been looking to do to help make Oswestry shine. 

“Many of Oswestry’s alleyways have been neglected over the years and have issues so this project has given us the opportunity to speak to people who use them and then make changes to bring them back to life.

“We are so grateful for the funding and it will help enhance the town centre and make Oswestry a much more welcoming place to both locals and visitors and we can’t wait to get started on the work early next year.”

The HSHAZ project is a partnership project between Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID (Business Improvement District) and is tasked with looking at ways to regenerate the town through heritage. It has been recognised that the alleyways play an important part in the history of the town, reflecting the medieval layout of the town, providing links between streets. 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP