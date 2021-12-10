Four Oswestry alleyways set to be given new lease of life

Four historic alleyways are set to be given a new lease of life thanks to Oswestry’s High Street Heritage Action Zone project.

Clawdd Du alley in Oswestry. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Clawdd Du, Star Inn, Cae Glas Park and Herbie Roberts’ Way passages are all set to be given a major overhaul after the project secured a further £175,000 funding from Historic England.

At Clawdd Du, a solution is being worked on for better bin storage and the Cae Glas Park alley will be given a major spruce up, becoming an extended part of the park, with planting taking place and an enhanced entrance, signposting people inside.

The Star Inn passage will be given better security and spruced up; while Herbie Roberts’ Way will also be given a major overhaul enhancing the courtyard.

Samantha Jones, HSHAZ project officer, said: “This is a major step forward for our alleyways project which is something we have been looking to do to help make Oswestry shine.

“Many of Oswestry’s alleyways have been neglected over the years and have issues so this project has given us the opportunity to speak to people who use them and then make changes to bring them back to life.

“We are so grateful for the funding and it will help enhance the town centre and make Oswestry a much more welcoming place to both locals and visitors and we can’t wait to get started on the work early next year.”

The HSHAZ project is a partnership project between Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID (Business Improvement District) and is tasked with looking at ways to regenerate the town through heritage. It has been recognised that the alleyways play an important part in the history of the town, reflecting the medieval layout of the town, providing links between streets.