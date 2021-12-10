Flood barriers go up in Frankwell and Ironbridge after Storm Barra

Flood barriers have been deployed in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury and are going up along the Wharfage in Ironbridge as levels on the River Severn rise.

Flood defence barriers in place at Frankwell in Shrewsbury during previous flooding

The Environment Agency made the decision to deploy the barriers as a precautionary measure as rain from Storm Barra moves downstream, causing river levels in the county to rise.

A predicted peak at the Welsh Bridge gauge in Shrewsbury of 3.3 to 3.8m is expected on Friday afternoon with a flood warning issued. Along the rest of the River Severn a flood warning is in place.

In Buildwas a predicted peak of 4.7 to 5m is expected on Saturday morning, with a peak in Bridgnorth of 3.7 – 4.2m on Saturday afternoon.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours meaning levels are expected to remain high over the weekend.

In Shrewsbury, Frankwell car park is closed due to flooding with any motorists who have their car parked asked to remove them. The Wharfage in Ironbridge is also closed to traffic for the deployment of flood barriers.

Speaking about the deployment of barriers in Ironbridge, Councillor David Wright, Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure said:

“This deployment is very much about being prepared and teams have been at the Wharfage since around 7am deploying gully bungs and fencing off the wharfage ready for the EA to erect the barriers.

“We’re working closely with the EA to ensure residents and businesses are kept up to date and while the Wharfage will be closed to traffic, businesses can still be accessed as normal.

“We are also monitoring other areas of The Gorge that may be impacted by the rising river levels and will continue to support residents and businesses in those areas too.”

For the latest updates including peak flood timings, check for flooding in your area here and for further advice and guidance, visit the National Flood Forum here.