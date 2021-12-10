6.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 10, 2021

Fire crews rescue person after car ends up on its side near Ludlow

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

One person was left trapped after a car ended up on its side after it left the carriageway on the A49 near Ludlow yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the collision which happened about two miles south of Ludlow at around 6.18pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One Vehicle left the roadway, and come to rest on its side, crews used cutters and spreaders to release persons trapped.”

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

It is not known if the trapped person suffered any injuries.

The road was closed whilst emergency services worked at the scene and the vehicle recovered.

