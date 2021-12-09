Preparations made to deploy flood barriers in Ironbridge as river levels rise

Preparations are being made to deploy flood barriers along The Wharfage in Ironbridge as river levels rise as a result of Storm Barra.

Flood barriers being deployed in Ironbridge during previous flooding. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Environment Agency is currently predicting a rapid rise in the water levels of the River Severn into the weekend so the decision has been made to make preparations for the flood barriers.

The gulley bungs will be installed from 7am tomorrow morning and the police are coning off The Wharfage.

All vehicles need to be moved by this evening (Thursday, 9 December) to ensure the area is clear for crews tomorrow morning.

The Wharfage will be closed to all traffic as of 6am tomorrow and the necessary diversion signs will be in place.

All shops, restaurants, museums and public houses on the Wharfage and elsewhere in the Gorge will remain open for business as normal once the flood barriers have been deployed.

All car parks will also remain open.

Shropshire Flood Warning’s

The Environment Agency says they expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the River Severn from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

Predicted Peaks:

– Crew Green 6.0m to 6.3m, Thursday afternoon

– Montford 5.5m to 6.0m, Friday morning

– Welshbridge 3.0 – 3.5m, Friday afternoon

– Buildwas 4.0 – 4.5, Saturday morning

– Bridgnorth, no flooding



Other flood warnings have been issued for the River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester, Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme.

It’s expected that river levels will remain high into the weekend and the situation is being closely monitored.