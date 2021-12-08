Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Service celebrates over 920,000 vaccines

A patient who was one of the very first in the county to be vaccinated against Covid-19 has spoken of his admiration for the resilience health workers and volunteers have demonstrated one year on from his first dose.

Stephen Bridgwater from Edgebold, was one of the first in line at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for his Covid-19 vaccine on 11 December 2020

As we mark the year anniversary since the Covid-19 vaccination programme – the largest and fastest in British history – got underway, Mr Stephen Bridgwater from Edgebold, who was one of the first in line at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for his Covid-19 vaccine on 11 December 2020 has praised workers for their efforts in helping to protect the public from the virus.

The 90-year-old said: “It was a big surprise when I received the phone call telling me I was invited to have my Covid vaccine – and that my appointment would be at 9am the next morning. I was completely stunned but felt a huge wave of relief pass over me.

“During the very early days of the pandemic in particular, it was an incredibly scary time. So many people were seriously ill and dying from this virus, it did make me wonder, would I be next?”

Since having his first dose of the vaccine, Mr Bridgwater subsequently went onto have his second and booster doses – and has expressed his grateful thanks to health workers for their work over in delivering the vaccination programme.

He said: “Our NHS is the jewel in our country’s crown – I always knew this but the Covid vaccination programme solidified this for many. I am full of admiration and respect for everyone involved in getting everyone vaccinated. They are doing an excellent job under very tricky circumstances.

As the programme hits the 12-month milestone, Mr Bridgwater is strongly urging anyone who is yet to have their vaccine to do so.

He said: “I think it’s a public duty to get vaccinated – I understand there are people unable to have a vaccine for certain reasons – but for those who can and haven’t yet, why not? We won’t see the back of Covid until everyone who is able to gets their vaccine. I urge anyone who hasn’t yet to go and get it done for their sake, as well as everyone else’s.”

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 vaccine service has administered, almost 1 million vaccines, according to the latest data from NHS England. 87.7 per cent of people aged over 18s have now received 2 doses, for those aged 50 or over 68.3 per cent have had their booster or 3rd dose and for young people aged 12-17, 64.2 per cent have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Angie Wallace, Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Service in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said:

“We are approaching 1 million life-saving COVID-19 vaccines being delivered in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin – this will be a real milestone and something we should all be very proud of. I would like to thank everyone involved for making this happen and for everyone who has taken up the offer of being vaccinated, thank you. It is an amazing achievement that so many people in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to do so, there is still time and it is vital we continue to vaccinate as many people as possible to combat the rising infection rates.

“By having our jabs we have all helped to prevent people becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 and have reduced the overall numbers of people who have died and, regrettably, will still die from the effects of this horrible virus.”