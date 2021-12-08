Police investigate attempted stabbing in Madeley

Police are appealing for information after an attempted stabbing in Madeley on Friday afternoon.

Investigating officers say a young man was walking towards the retail park on Madeley Court Way at around 4pm when he was approached by three young men wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

They attempted to stab him and damaged his clothing.

- Advertisement -

The young man ran away towards Woodside and no injuries were reported.

Officers attended the scene and conducted enquiries and are satisfied this was an isolated incident.

The suspects are described as around 5’8 and skinny. Two of them were white and one black.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or captured it or the suspects on dash cam is asked to visit https://orlo.uk/UTXcZ quoting reference 415 of 3 December.