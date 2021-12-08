4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Police investigate attempted stabbing in Madeley

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after an attempted stabbing in Madeley on Friday afternoon.

Investigating officers say a young man was walking towards the retail park on Madeley Court Way at around 4pm when he was approached by three young men wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

They attempted to stab him and damaged his clothing.

- Advertisement -

The young man ran away towards Woodside and no injuries were reported.

Officers attended the scene and conducted enquiries and are satisfied this was an isolated incident.

The suspects are described as around 5’8 and skinny. Two of them were white and one black.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or captured it or the suspects on dash cam is asked to visit https://orlo.uk/UTXcZ quoting reference 415 of 3 December.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP