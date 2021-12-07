6.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Three injured following collision in Roden

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Three people were injured following a collision on the B5062 at Roden this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision near Dogs Trust on Roden Lane.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports there were three casualties, one of which received oxygen therapy and trauma care from fire service personnel before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

- Advertisement -

The collision involved a car and a 4×4 vehicle towing a livestock trailer.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP