Three injured following collision in Roden

Three people were injured following a collision on the B5062 at Roden this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision near Dogs Trust on Roden Lane.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports there were three casualties, one of which received oxygen therapy and trauma care from fire service personnel before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The collision involved a car and a 4×4 vehicle towing a livestock trailer.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.