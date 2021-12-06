1.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Cash stolen during robbery at service station in Tong

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for information after cash was stolen and the owner of a service station threatened during a robbery in Tong on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 9.45pm on Saturday 4 December at the service station on Newport Road.

Police say a white transit van, reported stolen from the Oakengates area earlier in the evening, and a black VW Golf were involved.

Number plates were also reported stolen from the car park of business premises in Central Park.

The Golf parked near the petrol station while the van pulled into the forecourt, two suspects got out and vandalised an ATM.

The owner of the premises was threatened by a third suspect but no injuries were reported.

A quantity of cash was reported stolen.

The van was abandoned nearby and the golf was driven away, travelling south on the M6.

West Mercia Police officers are asking anyone to get in touch who may have seen or captured on dash cam a white transit van or black VW Golf in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting reference 685 of 4 December.

