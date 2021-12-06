1.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Case of Omicron Covid-19 variant confirmed in Telford and Wrekin

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A single case involving the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been confirmed in Telford and Wrekin by the UK Health Security Agency.

UK Health Security Agency has advised that, while the Omicron Covid-19 variant is considered to be more transmissible, there is no firm evidence yet to show this variant has any greater impact on severity of disease or evades the vaccine.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health said: 

“The UK Health Security Agency are leading an investigation into the single confirmed Covid-19 Omicron variant case in Telford and Wrekin, we are working closely with them to ensure that all appropriate actions are taken.

“The single case confirmed with Omicron Covid-19 variant in Telford and Wrekin is self-isolating.  Robust contact tracing has taken place to trace the contacts related to it and ask them to test and self-isolate. 

“The situation is being closely monitored.”

