Southwater One to shine a light on disabilities

By Shropshire Live

The Southwater One building in Telford town centre will be lit up in purple tonight, to mark International Day of People with Disabilities.

The Southwater One building will be lit up purple tonight. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Held on 3 December each year, International Day of People with Disabilities is a celebration of people with disabilities. Disability is often associated with the colour purple, so the buildings are illuminated in that colour and #PurpleLightUpis promoted around the world.

The day also forms part of Disability History Month which runs from 18 November to18 December. During the month, Telford & Wrekin Council is holding a series of awareness sessions, discussion groups and Q&As for staff, to raise awareness and understanding of disabilities and create safe spaces for people to ask questions, share experiences and learn more.

CouncillorPaul Watling, Cabinet Member of Co-operative Communities, Engagement and Partnerships, said:

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, people with disabilities have been amongst the hardest hit, with reduced access to routine healthcare and rehabilitation and a greater social isolation.

 “InternationalDay of People with Disabilities is a special time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of people with disability and increase awareness, understanding and acceptance.

“We will be lighting Southwater One up tonight in purple to show our ongoing support for and commitment to disability inclusion, which the council is also recognised for through Disability Confident employer accreditation,

“During Disability History Month we’re also facilitating and encouraging staff conversations about disability, giving people the opportunity to share their lived experiences or ask questions.”

