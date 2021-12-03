Man sentenced to prison for manslaughter of St Martins pensioner

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for the manslaughter of his grandfather at Stafford Crown Court today.

John Bathers

Ashley Sumner, formerly of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 80-year-old John Bathers in St Martins at an earlier hearing on Tuesday 19 October.

Mr Bathers died on Wednesday 8 September after suffering an injury at an address in Oak Drive, St Martins a day earlier.

- Advertisement -

The 31-year-old also pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “This has been a distressing case for the family of the deceased knowing that the person who was responsible for the death was a relative. This does not detract from the fact that Ashley Sumner has accepted responsibility for the death of his grandfather and has been given a custodial sentence.

“I hope that the early resolution of this trial and sentence will offer some comfort to the bereaved family and our thoughts remain with them.

“West Mercia Police is committed to tackling domestic abuse. If you have been a victim of domestic abuse, or are worried about someone you know, please call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

“Anyone who is a victim and feels they may need support, or may not want to contact the police can contact West Mercia Police’s Victim Advice Line which is a free, independent and confidential support service. People can call 0800 952 3000 or visit https://victimadviceline.org.uk.”