Shropshire health bosses call for help ahead of challenging winter

Shropshire health bosses are asking for residents in the county to play their part in supporting health and care services this winter.

The plea comes as health services begin to head into what is likely to be the busiest and most challenging winter for them with increases in demand.

In an open letter to the public, bosses at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Shropshire Council, Telford and Wrekin Council, The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital outline the challenge services are facing as we head into the winter months – but also the ways in which the public can help support local health and care services.

The letter says:

“The level of demand we have seen in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin over the last few months has been unprecedented and the worst we have ever seen at this time of year. It is the same story across the country, and it is likely to get tougher before it gets better.

“As health and care leaders, we give you our word, we are doing everything within our power to see that our communities get the care they need when they need it.

“Both Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin currently have amongst the highest rates of COVID-19 infection in the West Midlands. Those getting the sickest are those who haven’t been vaccinated – and that includes some pregnant women. Now we have the new Omicron variant starting to spread, it gives another big reason for caution.

“Our hospitals are full. This is causing lengthy waits in A&E and delays in ambulances being able to hand over their patients. As a result, paramedics are unable to respond to other 999 calls in the community.

“We are also facing delays in discharging medically-fit patients from hospital – many of whom have complex personal circumstances and needs. This is leading to bed shortages and adding to ambulance waits at the ‘front door’ of A&E departments.”

Dr John Pepper, Chair of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“We are already seeing high levels of demand for our services as we head into winter. Health and care staff are doing all they can to provide the best care possible but we can’t do this without the public playing their part in helping our NHS services over the coming months.

“We would strongly encourage residents to take the actions highlighted in the letter to help reduce pressure and ensure everyone is able to access the services and support they need this winter, this includes getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu is one crucial way the public can help, and also using services such as NHS 111 or NHS Online to find the right service for you, if you are not facing a life-threatening emergency.”

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s chief executive, said:

“This is the beginning of what will be a long and extremely difficult winter for health and care staff. They need our support and everyone can play their part simply by following the guidance. We need to continue to protect ourselves, our most vulnerable members in our community, as well as our health and care services.”

Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, added:

“Please get behind our hard-working and committed health and care staff, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic. Every small action we take to keep ourselves healthy and check in on others will help towards making urgent care available for those who really need it this winter. Please help us to help you and those you love.”