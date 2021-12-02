0.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 2, 2021

Police carry out stop checks as part of drink and drug driving awareness campaign

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police has started its drink and drug driving awareness campaign in Shropshire, with the aim of increasing awareness through engagement with members of the public.

Police seized a car with no insurance at Battlefield. Photo: West Mercia Police
Officers from Shrewsbury yesterday carried out 17 stop checks and 12 breath tests, which all came back negative.

However, they did report five different offences including no MOT or insurance – a car with no insurance was also seized by police.

Inspector Matthew Keeble of West Mercia Police said: “We know that there is often an increase in drink and drug driving offences across Shropshire in the run up to Christmas. The aim of this operation is to raise awareness around the dangers of driving after a drink, and help keep our roads safe.

“Yesterday, we have been able to successfully carry out our first operation and are pleased that all of the breath tests we took came back negative. Our officers will continue to focus on improving the safety of our roads, ensuring any criminality or poor driving issues are dealt with robustly, giving our communities the reassurance that they deserve and ultimately working towards driving down collisions and casualties on our roads.”

