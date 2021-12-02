Covid-19 cases remain high across the county

The number of new coronavirus cases across Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire remains high the latest figures show.

There were 1,090 new coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the seven-day period 22-28 November, 13 more than the previous seven-day period.

In the Shropshire Council area during the seven-day period between 19-25 November there were 1,666 new COVID-19 cases reported, a decrease of 5% on the previous week.

Telford and Wrekin continues to have one of the highest infection rates in West Midlands, with a seven-day infection rate of 601 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000. The rate is 512.0 per 100,000 for the Shropshire area and 388 for the West Midlands with 438 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 in England.

There were 50 patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals as of 30 November.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said:

“In the last week, our local hospitals had significantly more people with Covid-19, which is worrying. Hospitals report that the sickest patients with Covid-19 are those who did not have their vaccination.

“Given also the national concern over the Omicron variant, it has never been more important to get fully vaccinated, including with your booster, if eligible.

“We all need to help reduce the growing pressure on our local NHS and hospitals – so that those who need their services the most can access them in full and on time.

“Simple but efficient steps help protect your loved ones and your community and ease the unprecedented strain on local health services.

“Get your Covid and flu vaccinations if eligible, test before visiting people who are at higher risk of illness if they catch Covid and follow the rules (face covering in public buildings, hands-face-space and fresh air in, when at home with visitors or in a busy enclosed space).

“Thank you for doing your bit to reduce Covid spread.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“Shropshire has the second highest infection rate in the West Midlands and there is still widespread community transmission. Our local hospitals are treating high numbers of patients for COVID-19, and sadly there were six further deaths.

“This week face coverings have become compulsory on public transport and in shops while scientists further investigate the new variant Omicron. The rule on self-isolation has also changed. Anyone who is a close contact of a suspected Omicron case must self-isolate for 10 days – regardless of their vaccination status. The other main change is people arriving in the UK will have to take a PCR test by Day 2 and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

“These are precautionary, but very necessary, measures while we take the time to fully understand the impact of this new, potentially more transmissible variant. It is really important that we follow them here in Shropshire to ensure we stay as safe as possible.

“The vaccine remains our key defence against the virus, so please get the first and second dose, as well as the booster when you become eligible. If you have any symptoms, it is important to get a PCR test.”