Cheaper bus travel for Telford families this December

Families in Telford can enjoy cheaper travel when using Arriva bus services throughout December.

From Saturday 4 December, Telford Zone Family Day Tickets will be slashed to just £6 when purchased during weekends or the school holidays, offering groups of up to two adults and three children more travel for less, this Christmas.

Andrew Godley, Commercial Director Midlands at Arriva, said:

“Christmas is a time to be jolly, for spending time with loved ones, shopping, eating, and generally being merry. But whilst it’s all in the name of fun, it can come as at an expense for many, so we wanted to give something back to our customers to help them get on board, and get in the spirit, without breaking the bank.

“These flexible multi-journey tickets will allow families to hop on and off as many times as they want across our network, throughout the duration of their ticket. It is so much less stressful than trying to find a parking space at this time of year. So if you’re hoping to go out and soak up the very best that the season has to offer, there really is no better way to get around than by bus. It’ll jingle all the way, with those added pounds in your pockets.”

Cllr David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport & Infrastructure said:

“This is a great offer and really spreads some cheer this Christmas. I hope people will take advantage of this promotion over the festive period and have a great time whether Christmas shopping, socialising or setting off on a Christmas adventure.”