North Shropshire parliamentary candidates to attend climate hustings event

A special by-election debate to discuss the climate and ecological emergency is to take place in Oswestry on Monday 6 December.

Candidates in the North Shropshire by-election will take questions from the audience and present their vision for how the UK and Shropshire should respond to the climate crisis at the event hosted by Zero Hour Shropshire.  

“In the aftermath of COP26, voters are more concerned about environmental issues than ever before,” says Hannah Peters of Zero Hour Shropshire. “This hustings event will give North Shropshire voters an opportunity to ask candidates about everything from the climate crisis, to net zero, to pollution in our rivers, and how best to support North Shropshire farmers.” 

Concern over environmental issues among voters is now at an all-time high. A recent Ipsos-Mori poll found that climate and the environment is seen as an even more important issue than the economy.

“How politicians respond to the climate crisis is a key factor in how people vote, so it’s important that the people of North Shropshire get an opportunity to ask candidates about their plans for how to deal with this issue. As the Prime Minister himself said, we’re facing the collapse of civilization if we don’t get our response right. For us, our children, and Shropshire itself, this issue really matters.”

Zero Hour Shropshire’s climate hustings is supported by local groups including Friends of the Earth Shropshire, Global Justice Shropshire and Fossil Free Shropshire. 

The hustings will take place at the Eastern Oswestry Community Centre on Monday 6 December 2021 at 7.45pm.

Attendance is free on a first come first served basis and members of the audience can submit questions (with their name and postcode) in advance via ZeroHourShropshire@gmail.com. A representative sample of questions will be selected by the moderation team. 

