Firefighters tackle large fire on Halesfield 7 in Telford

Firefighters have been dealing with a large fire involving a building on Halesfield 7 in Telford overnight.

West Midlands Fire Service are at the scene assisting with an aerial ladder platform. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Fire crews were called to the fire at around 1am this morning with twelve fire appliances attending the incident.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using covering jets and hosereel jets to tackle the fire.



Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say that the fire is now under control and crews are damping down the area.

- Advertisement -

Road closures that were in place have now been lifted.

🔴 #Halesfield update🔴



👩‍🚒 The fire is now under control, crews are continuing to damp down any remaining hot spots.

🤝 We are working with @EnvAgency to contain water run off

🚧 All roads are now open and businesses are accessible

📄 Fire investigation on-going@TelfordWrekin pic.twitter.com/Z1NbopgqXZ — Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) December 1, 2021

WMFS Hydraulic Platform supporting @ShropshireFire at a large factory fire in Hailsfield in Telford. Working together to keep our business communities safe. pic.twitter.com/w8EhkOtRdK — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) December 1, 2021

Appliances including the aerial ladder platform, the heavy pumping unit, the incident command unit, water carrier and welfare unit were mobilised from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Newport, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations, Safety and Principal officers were also in attendance.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Western Power Distribution are also attending.