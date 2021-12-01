Firefighters tackle large fire on Halesfield 7 in Telford

Firefighters have been dealing with a large fire involving a building on Halesfield 7 in Telford overnight.
Fire crews were called to the fire at around 1am this morning with twelve fire appliances attending the incident.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using covering jets and hosereel jets to tackle the fire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say that the fire is now under control and crews are damping down the area.
Road closures that were in place have now been lifted.
Appliances including the aerial ladder platform, the heavy pumping unit, the incident command unit, water carrier and welfare unit were mobilised from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Newport, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations, Safety and Principal officers were also in attendance.
West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Western Power Distribution are also attending.