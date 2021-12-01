6.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Appeal for witnesses following assault in Stirchley

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the Stirchley, Telford.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Thursday 25 November on Grange Avenue when the victim was outside the Co-op supermarket and noticed a group of teenagers, who she believed were acting in an anti-social way.

She reported that they were pushing a trolley into a display of flowers inside the shop and were verbally aggressive and threatening. They also threw a stone at the victim when she challenged them.

PC Sian Evans said: “We like to hear from anyone who saw this group to please get in touch with us and this type of behaviour is distressing for the local community. It is also reported that comments of a transphobic nature were made towards the victim. We take reports of this type very seriously and would ask anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online via the West Mercia Police website or by calling 101 quoting incident 499i of 25 November.

