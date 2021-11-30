RJAH Vaccination Centre celebrate as 100,000 covid vaccinations delivered

The Covid Vaccination Centre at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital has reached a milestone achievement – as it administered its 100,000th covid vaccination.

Local auctioneer and television personality Christina Trevanion with the RJAH Vaccination Centre Team

In under 12 months since the first batch of vaccines arrived at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, 100,000 first and second doses of the vaccination have been given to residents across the county, with the over 40-year-olds and health and social care staff, now receiving their boosters.

Shropshire-based auctioneer and television presenter Christina Trevanion was at the RJAH Vaccination Centre on the day of the landmark vaccine.

- Advertisement -

Many will recognise Christina from popular BBC television programmes such as Bargain Hunt, Flog It!, and Antiques Road Trip.

She said: “As a place very close to my heart, it is a huge honour to have my vaccine at RJAH. To have my vaccine from Rebecca and her inspiring team who have worked incredibly hard under difficult circumstances is wonderful.

“Thank you to everyone for all they have done to care, protect and keep us safe – many congratulations on your achievement!”

Rebecca Warren, Clinical Lead Nurse for the RJAH Vaccination Centre, who has led the team since the vaccination centre opened in January this year, was also quick to express her pride at the achievement.

She said: “It’s awesome that we’ve hit the 100,000 milestone – it’s a monumental step towards protecting people against this virus.

“I’d like to thank the team and everyone that has worked to support the vaccination effort, they should all be enormously proud of themselves, and this milestone is a real testament to how hard they have worked over the past 11 months.

“I’d also like to thank everyone who has come forward to have their vaccine since the start of the year. It’s been a fantastic effort from everyone involved.”