New boundaries proposed for council wards in Telford and Wrekin

New boundaries are being proposed for council wards in Telford and Wrekin, which could see three new wards created.

The Local Government Boundary Commission, the independent body that draws these boundaries, is reviewing Telford and Wrekin to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of people, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

The Commission has published proposals for changes to Telford and Wrekin. Whilst there will be 54 councillors; the same as there are now, it is proposed that there should be 33 wards, three more than there are now. The boundaries of all wards should change; none will stay the same.

Proposed changes include:

– Creation of a Sutton Hill ward focused on this estate

– Altering the boundary between Donnington and Muxton wards in response to evidence from a local resident

– Creation of four single-member wards in Newport.

Launching the consultation Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Telford and Wrekin. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.”

Leader of the Council, Shaun Davies said: “The shape and size of our communities change over time. It’s important that we look at these changes and how they might affect the way local people are represented on the council.

“The changes put forward by the commission aim to give balance to the number of people who are represented by each of our 54 councillors and that boundaries reflect the unique nature of each of our communities and their identities.

“Please take the opportunity to share your views on the proposals. Local government decisions impact your lives every day – so it’s important that these arrangements are right.”

Councillor Kuldip Sahota, Chair of the Boundary Review Committee said: “Local knowledge is a vital ingredient in drawing up these new ward boundaries and people are likely to hold views both for and against the proposals.

“Indeed there are some areas where the council are in agreement with what the Commission are putting forward and others where we are not.

“This is why it’s so important for anyone who holds a view to get involved in the consultation.”

A copy of the map of proposed wards for Telford and Wrekin can be viewed online.

How to share views on the proposals

The Commission wants to hear what residents and local organisations think about the proposals. A 10 week consultation on the proposals has begun today and will run until 7 February 2022.

The Commission has a dedicated section on its website where people can see the detail of the proposals and comment on the names of wards and their boundaries.

Residents can also give their views by e-mail at reviews@lgbce.org.uk, and by post:

Review Officer (Telford and Wrekin), LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.