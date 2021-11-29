Work underway to resurface 49 stretches of road across Shropshire

Nearly 50 stretches of road across Shropshire are to be resurfaced as part of a programme of work taking place until March 2022.

Resurfacing work will take place on roads across the county. Photo: Shropshire Council

The roads include 20 in the south of the county, 18 in the north, and 11 in the central area. In total 143km of road will be resurfaced.

Shropshire Council and its partners Kier and WSP are carrying out the work with some schemes already being completed, some underway and many are due to start soon.

- Advertisement -

The annual resurfacing programme is put together based on regular inspections and annual surveys of the county’s roads, plus reports from residents, councillors, parish councils and community groups.

To ensure value for money, roads that are likely to need costly repairs in the future are prioritised.

Andy Wilde, head of highways with Shropshire Council, said:

“We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this. It will greatly improve nearly 150km of roads, and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Meanwhile, 60 stretches of road across Shropshire have this year been treated as part of Shropshire Council’s annual surface dressing programme. The work covered 816,000 square metres of road.

Resurfacing Work

Below is a list of stretches of road being resurfaced. Shropshire Coucnil says that dates may be subject to change due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

November 2021

Completed

End of Urban Northwood to Ellesmere Road, Wem. Completed 5 November.

Wytheford Road, Shawbury. Completed 17 November.

C6251 Dhustone Lane. Completed 19 November.

Whittington Road, Whittington. Completed 20 November.

Ditton Mill to Withypool. Completed 21 November.

Scheduled

29 November to 5 December – C4226 Monkhopton junction Old School House to Netchwood Farm

30 November to 6 December – Grange Farm junction to Preston Gubbals

December 2021

6 to 10 December – Priors Moor Bank (near Billingsley)

6 to 10 December – U6622 Evelith Lane – Kemberton

6 to 12 December – Crow Lane, Childs Ercall

6 to 17 December B4194 – From Clogs Bank to Withybed Villa

13 to 19 December – Narrow Lane, Childs Ercall to Crow Lane, Childs Ercall

13 to 19 December – Stottesdon to Harcourt (60mph section)

20 to 24 December – Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth

20 to 24 December – Upton Farm Junction to Stanton Road, Shifnal

January 2022

10 to 21 January – Mile Bank Road, Whitchurch

10 to 23 January – B4579 Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry

10 to 23 January – Station Road, Wooferton

15 to 20 January – Oxon Roundabout, Shrewsbury

17 to 23 January – Upper Broughton to B4385

19 to 23 January – C1030 – Junction Lion Lane to Penley

19 to 26 January – Burlton Crossroads to English Frankton junction

20 to 30 January – Quarry View To 30mph start, A49 Preston Brockhurst Junction

24 to 30 January – Wooferton to Gosford

24 January to 6 February B4580 Castle Street, Oswestry

31 January to 6 February – B5395 Old Malpas Road, Grindley Brook (A41 junction to county boundary)

31 January to 10 February – Apley Green Gates (A442 Telford Road rural section)

February 2022

7 to 11 February – Vyrnwy Road, Oswestry

7 to 13 February – Heathton from Claverley to Six Ashes Road

7 to 20 February – A41 Chester Road roundabout to Hinton Bank roundabout

9 to 20 February B4387 – Halfway house to Westbury

14 to 20 February – B4555 High Street, Highley

21 February to 13 March – B4393 Alberbury Road, Alberbury

12 to 20 February – U2133 – Newtown, Whitchurch

21 to 27 February – Morda junction, Trefonen Road

21 to 27 February – B4373 North Gate, Bridgnorth

21 February to 6 March – Chirk Road, Gobowen

21 February to 6 March – Ludlow Road East roundabout, Bridgnorth

28 February to 6 March – B4363 – Halfway House North to The Rowans

28 February to 6 March – C5139 – Habberley to Broomhill Lane

March 2022