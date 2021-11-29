Work underway to resurface 49 stretches of road across Shropshire

Nearly 50 stretches of road across Shropshire are to be resurfaced as part of a programme of work taking place until March 2022.
The roads include 20 in the south of the county, 18 in the north, and 11 in the central area. In total 143km of road will be resurfaced.
Shropshire Council and its partners Kier and WSP are carrying out the work with some schemes already being completed, some underway and many are due to start soon.
The annual resurfacing programme is put together based on regular inspections and annual surveys of the county’s roads, plus reports from residents, councillors, parish councils and community groups.
To ensure value for money, roads that are likely to need costly repairs in the future are prioritised.
Andy Wilde, head of highways with Shropshire Council, said:
“We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this. It will greatly improve nearly 150km of roads, and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.
“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”
Meanwhile, 60 stretches of road across Shropshire have this year been treated as part of Shropshire Council’s annual surface dressing programme. The work covered 816,000 square metres of road.
Resurfacing Work
Below is a list of stretches of road being resurfaced. Shropshire Coucnil says that dates may be subject to change due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
November 2021
Completed
- End of Urban Northwood to Ellesmere Road, Wem. Completed 5 November.
- Wytheford Road, Shawbury. Completed 17 November.
- C6251 Dhustone Lane. Completed 19 November.
- Whittington Road, Whittington. Completed 20 November.
- Ditton Mill to Withypool. Completed 21 November.
Scheduled
- 29 November to 5 December – C4226 Monkhopton junction Old School House to Netchwood Farm
- 30 November to 6 December – Grange Farm junction to Preston Gubbals
December 2021
- 6 to 10 December – Priors Moor Bank (near Billingsley)
- 6 to 10 December – U6622 Evelith Lane – Kemberton
- 6 to 12 December – Crow Lane, Childs Ercall
- 6 to 17 December B4194 – From Clogs Bank to Withybed Villa
- 13 to 19 December – Narrow Lane, Childs Ercall to Crow Lane, Childs Ercall
- 13 to 19 December – Stottesdon to Harcourt (60mph section)
- 20 to 24 December – Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth
- 20 to 24 December – Upton Farm Junction to Stanton Road, Shifnal
January 2022
- 10 to 21 January – Mile Bank Road, Whitchurch
- 10 to 23 January – B4579 Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry
- 10 to 23 January – Station Road, Wooferton
- 15 to 20 January – Oxon Roundabout, Shrewsbury
- 17 to 23 January – Upper Broughton to B4385
- 19 to 23 January – C1030 – Junction Lion Lane to Penley
- 19 to 26 January – Burlton Crossroads to English Frankton junction
- 20 to 30 January – Quarry View To 30mph start, A49 Preston Brockhurst Junction
- 24 to 30 January – Wooferton to Gosford
- 24 January to 6 February B4580 Castle Street, Oswestry
- 31 January to 6 February – B5395 Old Malpas Road, Grindley Brook (A41 junction to county boundary)
- 31 January to 10 February – Apley Green Gates (A442 Telford Road rural section)
February 2022
- 7 to 11 February – Vyrnwy Road, Oswestry
- 7 to 13 February – Heathton from Claverley to Six Ashes Road
- 7 to 20 February – A41 Chester Road roundabout to Hinton Bank roundabout
- 9 to 20 February B4387 – Halfway house to Westbury
- 14 to 20 February – B4555 High Street, Highley
- 21 February to 13 March – B4393 Alberbury Road, Alberbury
- 12 to 20 February – U2133 – Newtown, Whitchurch
- 21 to 27 February – Morda junction, Trefonen Road
- 21 to 27 February – B4373 North Gate, Bridgnorth
- 21 February to 6 March – Chirk Road, Gobowen
- 21 February to 6 March – Ludlow Road East roundabout, Bridgnorth
- 28 February to 6 March – B4363 – Halfway House North to The Rowans
- 28 February to 6 March – C5139 – Habberley to Broomhill Lane
March 2022
- 7 to 13 March B4373 – B4373 Rudgewood Crossroads to Stocking Lane junction
- 7 to 16 March – A458 – Atcham Road junction to start 60mph
- 7 to 16 March – Abbey Foregate; Column roundabout to Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury
- 7 to 16 March – Ditherington Road and Heathgates Roundabout, Shrewsbury
- 14 to 20 March B4363 – B4555 to Hollybush Road
- 16 to 23 March – Broomhill Lane to Pulverbatch
- 16 to 25 March – B4386 – Little Worthen to Winsley Cottages
- 23 to 30 March – C4177 Pattingham Lane